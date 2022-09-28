Coolio performs on day three of Riot Fest on Sept. 18, 2022, at Douglass Park in Chicago. Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at age 59, his manager said. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)

Coolio performs on day three of Riot Fest on Sept. 18, 2022, at Douglass Park in Chicago. Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at age 59, his manager said. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)

‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59, says manager

Artist won a Grammy for best solo rap performance in 1995

Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said.

Coolio, whose legal name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died at the Los Angeles home of a friend, longtime manager Jarez Posey told The Associated Press. The cause was not immediately clear.

Coolio won a Grammy for best solo rap performance for “Gangsta’s Paradise,” the 1995 hit from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film “Dangerous Minds” that sampled Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song “Pastime Paradise.”

He was nominated for five other Grammys during a career that began in the late-1980s.

READ MORE: Rapper-actor DMX dead at 50

Born in Monessen, Pennsylvania south of Pittsburgh, Coolio moved to Compton, California, where he went to community college. He worked as a volunteer firefighter and in airport security before devoting himself full-time to the hip-hop scene.

His career took off with the 1994 release of his debut album on Tommy Boy Records, “It Takes a Thief.” It’s opening track, “Fantastic Voyage,” would reach No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

A year later, “Gangsta’s Paradise” would become a No. 1 single, with its dark opening lyrics:

“As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I take a look at my life and realize there’s not much left, ‘cause I’ve been blastin’ and laughin’ so long, that even my mama thinks that my mind is gone.”

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sarah Hagen returns to Comox for autumn recital

Just Posted

Downtown Courtenay. Black Press file photo
Off The Page: Talking municipal elections with… business leaders

Eugen and Oksana Moisieieva, along with their daughters Agnes, 6, and Amina, 4, fled Ukraine this year following Russia’s attacks. Photo by Ali Roddam
Building up and building over: how the Valley community is rising up to support a Ukrainian family

PM 2.5 concentrations are highest during the winter months and evenings. File photo
Courtenay considers ways to regulate excessive wood smoke

An Oct. 7 all candidates forum at the K’ómoks First Nation band hall, at 3330 Comox Road, Courtenay will focus on the social determinants of health. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Comox Valley all-candidates forums will focus on social determinants of health

Pop-up banner image