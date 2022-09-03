The 2022-23 Georgia Straight Jazz Society season opens Sept. 8 at the Flying Canoe in Courtenay with the Jeff Agopsowich Band. Photo supplied.

Georgia Straight Jazz Society 2022-23 season opens Sept. 8 with Jeff Agopsowich Band

The Georgia Straight Jazz Society marks the opening of the 2022-23 season on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Flying Canoe Pub with the Jeff Agopsowich Band.

This is the first of a 37-performance season, which runs until May 25.

For details, visit www.georgiastraightjazz.com, and select “calendar”.

We opened a short spring season in February, following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, by inviting local trombonist Jeff Agopsowich and his band to perform the opening act. It was so successful, and well attended by many jazz-starved fans, we have asked Agopsowich to return to open the full season.

“The spirit of innovation will be alive and strong in the original compositions and arrangements of jazzy tunes composed and arranged by Jeff Agopsowicz and band-mate Wally Peterson,” said Agopsowich.

The group will be rounded out by several Comox Valley musicians, together with Qualicum musicians who have been a part of Jeff’s regular musical jam therapy.

This includes the superb musical stylings of Rachel Cooper and Tony Morrison on saxophones. Mike Eddy will be filling in the notes as he tickles the ivories. Wally Peterson plans to storm on his bass as band leader Agopsowich slides on the trombone. Wayne’s groovy swing on the drums “keeps us running from the squares” says Agopsowich. You will also catch a sighting of Steve Wallace on bass as a special guest star.

Admission is $15 for jazz society members, $20 for non-members. Annual memberships ($15) will also be available. All are payable either by cash or credit card.

If you like your jazz live, this is your chance to start a good habit by enjoying superb music on a weekly basis and enabling Georgia Straight Jazz Society to pursue its goal of maintaining the best live jazz culture in B.C., by offering opportunities to local regional, out-of-province and international artists to perform their wares. Give it a try. You’ll be glad you did.

Malcolm Holt is the president of the Georgia Straight Jazz Society

Comox ValleyConcertsJazz

