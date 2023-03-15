Georgia Strait Big Band to play in Comox on March 16

The Georgia Straight Jazz Society welcomes the Georgia Strait Big Band to the Little Red Church in Comox, March 16. Photo supplied

After several weeks of small ensembles, it’s time to present an 18-piece big band.

Thursday evening (March 16) at the Little Red Church, Comox, the Georgia Straight Jazz Society is proud to host the Comox Valley’s very own Georgia Strait Big Band (GSBB). Once the collaborative sister musical organization to the jazz society, the band grew in stature to the degree that it branched off, about 12 years ago, to enjoy years of independent success under the continuous elite leadership of Greg Bush, former professor of jazz studies at VIU. A resident of Nanaimo, Bush still makes over 40 return trips annually to support and direct the band, helping it to develop a 300-song repertoire over the years. Such an amazing track record of support for live jazz performance and music education in the Valley!

This group is a bona fide community big band that attracts musicians aged from 16 to 80-plus, carrying on a fine tradition of continuous big band music in the Valley dating back to the 1940s with Saturday night dances.

The rhythm section is led by the amazing Steve Wallace on bass with world-class credentials that include touring with Oscar Peterson. On a weekly basis, Wallace takes time to work with the rhythm section in a master class setting. Now retired and playing simply for pleasure, Wallace is sincerely admired and respected for his skill and dedication in coaching other band members in their musical development, and sharing the incredible breadth of knowledge he brings to the band.

The band will create an exciting retro atmosphere when it delivers a great evening of live music in the comfortable Little Red Church setting.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the concert begins at 7:30. You’re invited to bring drinks and snacks, and enjoy a comfortable and safe evening with other jazz lovers and friends, in a warm social atmosphere.

Admission is $15 for members, and $20 for non-members. 2023 memberships ($20) will be on sale at the door.

Visit www.georgiastraightjazz.com to read about the history of the jazz society , and while you’re there, click on the calendar tab to see the range of Thursday evening concerts scheduled between now and the end of August .

Malcolm Holt is the president of the Georgia Straight Jazz Society

