Greg Bush playing for Georgia Strait Jazz Society members and guests

Although Greg Bush lives in Nanaimo, his contribution to the Comox Valley music scene comes second to none, due to the mega-commitment he has made to developing and sustaining Courtenay’s Georgia Strait Big Band over the past 14 years.

Even during the pandemic, he found ways of presenting big band concerts when others wouldn’t or couldn’t. On Oct. 20, he’s switching hats and presenting a lineup of some of our region’s most talented jazz musicians in an intriguing fashion. Bush calls it ‘Trumpet Friendzy.’

Bush and his group are looking forward to this upcoming performance for the Georgia Straight Jazz Society at The Flying Canoe. Downbeat is 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 for society members or $20 for non-members, payable by cash or credit card. As much as they enjoy presenting their own original music, this time the band will pay homage to some of the trumpet greats. You’ll hear music by Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis, Freddie Hubbard and others. If you are friends of jazz trumpet players, please join them for this splendid event.

In addition to Bush on trumpet, other musicians are Cayleigh Borsboom – tenor saxophone; Patrick Courtin – piano; Drake Shoemaker – bass, and Adam Robertson on drums.

Jazz fans are also advised that 2023 memberships ($20) will be available.

Visit georgiastraightjazz.com to see the amazing lineup of shows in the 2022-23 season, all the way through to May 25.

“We have established a country-wide reputation as a hotbed of live jazz music, and you’re encouraged, especially if you’re new to Comox Valley, to come on down and discover why. It’s a safe and friendly environment: a wonderful place to revel in great music, and meet or make friends.”

Malcolm Holt is the president of the Georgia Straight Jazz Society

