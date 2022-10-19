The Greg Bush (pictured) Quintet returns to Courtenay Oct. 20 to play at the Flying Canoe. Photo supplied

Greg Bush playing for Georgia Strait Jazz Society members and guests

Although Greg Bush lives in Nanaimo, his contribution to the Comox Valley music scene comes second to none, due to the mega-commitment he has made to developing and sustaining Courtenay’s Georgia Strait Big Band over the past 14 years.

Even during the pandemic, he found ways of presenting big band concerts when others wouldn’t or couldn’t. On Oct. 20, he’s switching hats and presenting a lineup of some of our region’s most talented jazz musicians in an intriguing fashion. Bush calls it ‘Trumpet Friendzy.’

Bush and his group are looking forward to this upcoming performance for the Georgia Straight Jazz Society at The Flying Canoe. Downbeat is 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 for society members or $20 for non-members, payable by cash or credit card. As much as they enjoy presenting their own original music, this time the band will pay homage to some of the trumpet greats. You’ll hear music by Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis, Freddie Hubbard and others. If you are friends of jazz trumpet players, please join them for this splendid event.

In addition to Bush on trumpet, other musicians are Cayleigh Borsboom – tenor saxophone; Patrick Courtin – piano; Drake Shoemaker – bass, and Adam Robertson on drums.

Jazz fans are also advised that 2023 memberships ($20) will be available.

Visit georgiastraightjazz.com to see the amazing lineup of shows in the 2022-23 season, all the way through to May 25.

“We have established a country-wide reputation as a hotbed of live jazz music, and you’re encouraged, especially if you’re new to Comox Valley, to come on down and discover why. It’s a safe and friendly environment: a wonderful place to revel in great music, and meet or make friends.”

Malcolm Holt is the president of the Georgia Straight Jazz Society

CourtenayJazz

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
From witness stand, Kevin Spacey denies sex abuse claims

Just Posted

Richard Hardy said giving the K’ómoks First Nation a voice at the CVRD table was a motivating factor in his decision to run for the Area B director position.
Richard Hardy becomes Comox Valley Regional District’s first-ever Indigenous director

Student Voice elections are run through CIVIX and take place in participating schools. Students are taught the process of how to vote, including looking at each candidate’s viewpoints before hitting the polls. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Comox Valley schools participate in student vote

The Cannova ‘Bronze range’ (canna lily) was in full bloom in the Cox garden this month. Photo by Leslie Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: October heat is stretching out the flower season

Jane Atherton is the new chairperson for the North Island College board of governors. Photo supplied
North Island College selects new board of governors chair