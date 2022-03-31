Have A Heart Musical Theatre returns to Comox

“This Hour has 22 Songs” will salute the power of music, love and the Canadian spirit

Gloria Herauf (keyboards) and members of the Beach Street Players would get together regularly on Herauf’s driveway in 2020 for appropriately physically distanced sing-alongs, to quench their thirst for performing during the COVID-19 restrictions. The group returns to the stage for a new Have A Heart production. Photo by Terry Farrell

Gloria Herauf and the Beach Street Players are back with their 11th Have a Heart Musical Theatre production. After spending the last two years singing in the driveway, the Theatre Company is overjoyed to return to the stage.

This year’s production, “This Hour has 22 Songs” will salute the power of music, love and the Canadian spirit that helped us all get through the pandemic.

With a light-hearted look back at our COVID journey and a focus on the musical talents of a full range of Canadian creative musical artists, the show will be a delightful evening with the company’s talented cast, musicians and guest artist, Katy Bowen-Roberts.

This is a fundraising event presented by the Strathcona Sunrise Rotary Club for which the Beach Street cast and crew donate their time and talent. Over the past 10 years, the Have a Heart shows have raised more than $200,000 to support local community services.

The show will be presented in five performances at the Comox United Church, with evening performances April 28, 29, May 6 and matineée performances April 30 and May 7.

Tickets are $25 each and available at Blue Heron Books in Comox and Benjamin Moore’s House of Colour in Courtenay.

As Director Gloria Herauf said, “We are thrilled to be back on stage singing to an audience once again!”

