Jazz trombonist Jeff Agopsowicz returns to Courtenay

Jeff Agopsowicz plays at the Flying Canoe in Courtenay on Thursday, March 10. Photo via Facebook

By Malcolm Holt

Special to the Record

Thursday Night Jazz at The Flying Canoe opened two weeks ago with a blockbuster evening, great music, a capacity turn-out and many accolades of excitement and gratitude that Georgia Straight Jazz Society was moving towards a resumption of regular shows.

The dynamic continues Thursday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. when the Jeff Agopsowicz Group takes the stage.

“We’re thankful for the hard work of the Georgia Straight Jazz Society in keeping live music happening in the Comox Valley despite the challenges of these last two years,” Agopsowicz said in his recent interview. “As band leader, I can point to my own challenges of arranging COVID safe rehearsals with a constantly changing band lineup.”

Agopsowicz, like many musicians, has an indomitable musical spirit that craves expression.

“We are excited and very pleased to be performing some original compositions and arrangements written during this pandemic,” he said. “This terrible virus didn’t take away our creativity and love for enjoying live jazz music.”

The band’s music for the show includes brand new compositions and arrangements written by Agopsowicz specifically for the group.

“In particular we will be performing an arrangement of Artie Shaw’s Clarinet Concerto featuring accomplished Comox Valley clarinetist Rachel Cooper.”

Agopsowicz is a jazz trombonist fixture in the Comox Valley. He particularly also mentioned looking forward to performing music written in memory of his mother, who passed away during the COVID pandemic.

For this show, Agopsowicz has invited a broad lineup of musicians, many familiar to Jazz Society members, to join him for various parts of the evening. Accompanying Agopsowicz will be Cooper, Kelly Thomas on piano, Grahame Edwards on bass, Mike Berman on drums along with special guest Paoul Gagnon on keyboards.

Admission for this two-hour performance will be $15 for GSJS members, or $20 for non-members. Memberships ($15 annually) to the society will be available at the show. The full food menu will be available during the evening.

For more information about the return of regular live jazz music in Comox Valley, and future shows, please visit www.georgiastraightjazz.com

Comox ValleyConcertsJazz