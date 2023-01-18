Luke Blu Guthrie hosting Gospel Jamboree at St. George’s in Courtenay

Based on the overwhelmingly positive response to his “energetic, inspiring” performance at St. George’s Back-to-Church Sunday in September, singer-songwriter Luc Blu Guthrie has been invited back to for the Ol’ Time Gospel Jamboree on Jan. 22. Photo supplied

The Reverend Ryan Slifka announces that St. George’s United Church invites everyone to the Ol’ Time Gospel Jamboree featuring local musician Luke Blu Guthrie on Sunday, Jan. 22 at the morning service.

The music will feature favourite folk, country, and traditional gospel songs.

Guthrie has been invited back based on the overwhelmingly positive response to his “energetic, inspiring” performance at St. George’s Back-to-Church Sunday in September.

There is no cost to attend. Just come to St. George’s United on Jan. 22.

Located in the heart of downtown Courtenay at 505 6th St., St. George’s United Church is a spiritually vibrant, inclusive, justice-seeking community of faith that has been changing lives in the Comox Valley for over a century. Its vision is to be a Christian Church that is a beacon of God’s love and hope in the community, doing so through unconditional welcome, spiritual transformation, and reaching out in love for the common good.

St. George’s weekly Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m., followed by a coffee social in the fellowship hall.

Families with young children are very welcome. St. George’s has a diverse group of more than 30 young children who participate in the Children’s Church while their parents and grandparents remain in the main service.

