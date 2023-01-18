Based on the overwhelmingly positive response to his “energetic, inspiring” performance at St. George’s Back-to-Church Sunday in September, singer-songwriter Luc Blu Guthrie has been invited back to for the Ol’ Time Gospel Jamboree on Jan. 22. Photo supplied

Based on the overwhelmingly positive response to his “energetic, inspiring” performance at St. George’s Back-to-Church Sunday in September, singer-songwriter Luc Blu Guthrie has been invited back to for the Ol’ Time Gospel Jamboree on Jan. 22. Photo supplied

Luke Blu Guthrie hosting Gospel Jamboree at St. George’s in Courtenay

The Reverend Ryan Slifka announces that St. George’s United Church invites everyone to the Ol’ Time Gospel Jamboree featuring local musician Luke Blu Guthrie on Sunday, Jan. 22 at the morning service.

The music will feature favourite folk, country, and traditional gospel songs.

Guthrie has been invited back based on the overwhelmingly positive response to his “energetic, inspiring” performance at St. George’s Back-to-Church Sunday in September.

There is no cost to attend. Just come to St. George’s United on Jan. 22.

Located in the heart of downtown Courtenay at 505 6th St., St. George’s United Church is a spiritually vibrant, inclusive, justice-seeking community of faith that has been changing lives in the Comox Valley for over a century. Its vision is to be a Christian Church that is a beacon of God’s love and hope in the community, doing so through unconditional welcome, spiritual transformation, and reaching out in love for the common good.

St. George’s weekly Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m., followed by a coffee social in the fellowship hall.

Families with young children are very welcome. St. George’s has a diverse group of more than 30 young children who participate in the Children’s Church while their parents and grandparents remain in the main service.

CourtenayLive music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
What’s old is new: Why a Weeknd song from 2016 is now a chart smash

Just Posted

The Habitat for Humanity Meaning of Home contest is open to students in Grades 5 to 6. (Screenshot/Habitat for Humanity video)
National student writing contest returns to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North

Comox Valley RCMP. File photo
Car crash leads to assault in Comox

The Bard ‘o’ Scotland will be honoured at the Robbie Burns Contra dance Jan. 28 at the tartan-coloured Merville hall. Photo submitted
Robbie Burns fiddle contra dance coming to the Merville Hall

The Comox Valley RCMP Special Victims Unit is in need of old cell phones to distribute to victims of intimate partner violence. Black Press file photo
Comox Valley RCMP looking for used cell phones