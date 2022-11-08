Mistletoe Craft Faire coming to the Florence Filberg in Courtenay

In the early 1990s, Lori Schiersmann became a self-taught artist of a decorative painting technique called “one stroke.”

This acrylic painting took her on a journey involving painting on glassware, where her company Tin Cup Art.com was created.

Having taught all over Vancouver Island, she was introduced to a product that adheres to glassware, porcelain and stoneware, and was hooked. For more than 28 years, this “metallic ceramic paste” became a dishwasher and microwave hit. She used the strokes she knew so well and applied the paste with her brush to glassware. She is in several galleries and gift shops all over Vancouver Island, but having attending many craft fairs over the years, she had an idea, which turned into a dream of hers.

She’s collected advice, criticism and encouragement from friends, fellow vendors, artists, and customers for many years now and feels that she can finally fulfil her dream and produce her own crafters’ market. She’s watched fellow producers and asked for advice from them. Her mentor (even though she may not know it,) Janet Campbell, the 25-year veteran of Charles Dickens, decided to retire, which was a sign for Schiersmann to take on the challenge. She’s is now back in Courtenay and will be hosting the newly named, Mistletoe Craft Faire, which, after a two-year closure, will be held at the Florence Filberg Centre, Nov. 11-13.

“We are super excited to have old and especially, new, creative people under one roof,” said Schiersmann. “This will be a professional, high-quality, craft fair. People will be amazed at the new artists just starting out. We’re really proud that there are no two alike and if categories are the same, they are not duplicated in quality.”

There are a wide variety of fabulous crafters, hand-picked by Schiersmannherself that are excited to greet you. There will even be a gourmet chef in the house.

So if it’s been quite a while and you haven’t been at an inside Christmas fair come to Mistletoe Craft Faire on the weekend of Nov. 11-13.

ArtsChristmasComox Valley