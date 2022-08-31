Music in the Parks returns to Comox

The Town of Comox is excited to announce that Music in the Parks is returning for its second event of the summer. The first was July 3. The second takes place Sunday, Sept. 4.

This free, family event will feature a depth of local musical talent and will begin at the Comox Community Centre south lawn at 1 p.m. featuring Christy Vanden. The event switches to Marina Park Lower Gazebo with Trombonissimo at 3:30 p.m. and Fanfare at 5 p.m.

Vanden has been inspired by 10 years of travel to Baja, Mexico as well as her surroundings in B.C. The 28-year-old Comox Valley singer/songwriter’s voice and fingerstyle acoustic guitar melodies will be sure to uplift you.

Tromobonissimo all trombone, all the time is the motto for trombonist Daniel Cryderman’s new solo project. After years of playing with large ensembles and touring groups, Trombonissimo emerges as a solo live-electronic project that carries forward Cryderman’s musical journey. In Trombonissimo, the trombone meets effect pedals, loop pedals, and sequenced beats on his drum machine. The eclectic shows offer a range of rock, cumbia, reggae, and funky jazz covers mixed with original songs and compositions. Trombonissimo concerts can range from high-energy dance parties to smooth-lounge sit down shows. Fans can find him playing sets at farmers’ market or opening for acts like Five Alarm Funk with a full sound system.

Fanfare Cam Boyce has worn many hats, literally and figuratively, for fashion and for the pursuit of musical fruit. He has been part of countless bands ranging from metal, punk, funk, folk, country and jazz, and has been in front of them as well as behind. Most recently, he has taken to travelling to Eastern countries to learn more about the strange yet alluring folk songs. His solo creation Fanfare is a culmination of 20 years of musical exploration. It’s a unique solo act, looping guitar and violin alongside deep soulful vocals and fresh beatbox beats. The style leans somewhere between Otis Redding, Owen Pallett and klezmer. Each show has a flair of uniqueness owing to much room for improvisation and use of transitions between songs. These days the focus is on getting the dance party going while pulling from seemingly far off inspirations/styles.

“The Town is pleased to bring out these talented musicians, who generously give back and entertain the community each time they are called on,” Mayor Russ Arnott said. “This is another opportunity where residents can stay local, move around the park, or sit and listen while tapping their feet to the music. All you have to do is bring your own drinks, snacks, and chairs or blankets.”

The event will go shine or sprinkles. Follow the Comox Community Centre’s Facebook page for day of updates if rain is forecast. For regular updates and the latest town news, visit comox.ca.

ComoxLive music