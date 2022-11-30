Ralph Barrat & The Sharp will entertain the Georgia Straight Jazz Society crowd at the Little Red Church in Comox on Dec. 1. Photo by Bill Jorgenson

New location, familiar face for next Georgia Straight Jazz Society concert

This Thursday, Ralph Barrat & The Sharp 7 make their debut appearance in the Georgia Straight Jazz Society’s 2022-23 season.

Please note that the venue has changed to The Little Red Church in Comox. Downbeat is 7:30 p.m.

Otherwise known as the “Sinatra Dance Band” this very talented and entertaining veteran group of seven musicians will perform authentic renditions of songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin and other tunes from the golden age of Jazz.

Vocalist Ralph Barrat ties the whole thing together with a voice very reminiscent of Frank Sinatra and Michael Buble, supported by a stellar band that includes Grahame Edwards (bass), Michael Eddy (keys), Paul Nuez (trombone) Jack Reynolds (sax), Greg Bush (trumpet) and Rob Peterson (drums)

“The band loves to perform and we are honored to be included in the line up of stellar weekly performers, hosted by the amazing Georgia Straight Jazz Society,” said Barrat.

This is a concert for lovers of swing music and romantic ballads. If you’re not part of our regular crowd, and you’re unfamiliar with our Thursday night jazz scene, please treat yourself to a wonderful evening in a warm, friendly, and inviting atmosphere with fellow music lovers from the Comox Valley region.

Admission is $15 for members, $20 for non-members.

Visit georgiastraightjazz.com to see the entire 2022-2023 season schedule. Again, please note the change of venue. This concert is at The Little Red Church in Comox.

Malcolm Holt is the president of the Georgia Straight Jazz Society.

