Next Fanny Bay Fat Oyster Reading Series evening to double as a book launch

Fanny Bay author Judy LeBlanc has a new novel, and will be launching it at the next Fat Oyster Reading Series evening.

On Friday, March 17 at Fanny Bay Hall, LeBlanc will be reading from her recently released novel, The Broken Heart of Winter. She’ll be joined by two other Caitlin Press writers for an evening of prose and poetry. Everyone welcome.

LeBlanc’s writing has appeared in numerous literary magazines, and she is the author of a short story collection, The Promise of Water. She has an MFA in creative writing, taught writing at North Island College for several years and continues to teach at the North Island Writers Conference. She’s one of the founders of the Fat Oyster Reading Series. Her new novel tells the story of three generations of women who grapple with the impacts of the Acadian expulsion.

Andrea Routley is the 2023 Haig-Brown Writer-in-Residence. The title story of her recent collection of linked novellas, This Unlikely Soil, was shortlisted for the Malahat Review Novella Prize. Her debut collection, Jane and the Whales, was a finalist for the Lambda Literary Award in 2014. Her work has appeared in several literary magazines.

Susan Braley, from Victoria, will be reading from her just-released debut collection of poetry, Tilling the Darkness. Braley’s poetry has appeared in Best Canadian Poetry 2023, in anthologies such as Walk Myself Home and Poems from Planet Earth, and in numerous literary journals.

Read more about these writers at https://caitlinpress.com/Books/New-Releases

Books will be for sale at the event or at Laughing Oyster Book Store in Courtenay.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. First reader at 7. Admission by donation. Fanny Bay Hall, 7793 Island Hwy. For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/fatoysterreading

authorComox Valley