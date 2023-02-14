Old Church Theatre celebrates International Francophonie Month with Montreal group Rosier

Come celebrate International Francophonie Month on Saturday, March 4 at Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre with a wonderful young group from Montreal called Rosier.

You may have seen them in the past at Vancouver Island MusicFest or at their sold-out show at the Cumberland Hotel when they were known as La Poule a Colin. Regardless, if you are a fan of indie folk, or music steeped in the mud of Francophone folk tradition with a modern twist, you won’t want to miss seeing them this time in the intimate setting of the Old Church Theatre.

Rosier is an outstanding bilingual group from Quebec that forges a unique blend of folk traditions and indie pop textures. Rosier takes an audacious approach to their award-winning music, blending traditional songs with well-crafted indie pop sensibilities.

Bilingual, feminist and feminine to the four-fifths, the band manoeuvres effortlessly between French and English, between acoustic and electric soundscapes, all this while creating a full array of musical colours and flavours that engages and inspires listeners.

The band members have all been friends since childhood and bandmates for over 10 years. They have toured nationally and internationally, performing at major music festivals and stages worldwide. Their latest album, Légèrement, has received multiple nominations including Folk album of the year – ADISQ, Pushing the Boundaries Award (Canadian Folk Music Awards), and Single Of The year, Pontoise (Canadian Folk Music Awards). This break-through album was produced and engineered by none other than Victoria’s own Quinn Bachand.

Rosier will make this show their official Courtenay CD release concert.

For tickets, visit https://oldchurch.tickit.ca/

Comox ValleyConcertsCourtenayLive music