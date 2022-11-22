Old Time Fiddlers dance at Fallen Alders Hall

Everyone who attended the last two dances hosted by the Old Time Fiddlers knows that nobody has more fun.

Those who did not attend those events might think that two and a half hours of fiddle music might be a bit much. Well, here is the good news. Although there are lively jigs, swinging reels, and smooth waltzes that feature the fiddles, there are also very talented singers and other instrumentalists ready to entertain throughout the afternoon. They will even try and fulfil any musical requests. If you would like to hear their rendition of a Merle Haggard song, or maybe something from CCR, just pass a note to someone on stage, and it might just happen.

Of course, dancing is part of it, but you don’t even have to leave your seat to enjoy the afternoon, you can tap your toes, or clap your hands to the beat of the music, you might even get a chuckle out of a corny joke coming from the stage. There is even going to be a 50/50 draw, so somebody is going home with a happy face.

According to Ed Medford, a member of the band, you shouldn’t keep this to yourself. Tell your neighbours, the more the merrier, you should even bring your mother-in-law.

Sunday afternoon, Nov. 27, at the Fallen Alders Hall on Royston Road is where this great event will take place. The doors will open at 1:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and those under 18, accompanied by an adult, are admitted free. In these uncertain times, anyone who prefers to wear a mask is encouraged to do so.