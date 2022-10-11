Record show returns to Comox Valley Curling Centre

By Keith Parry

Special to the Record

Tired of Waiting For You” by the Kinks pretty much sums up record collectors’ feelings about the long-anticipated return of the Comox Valley Record Show.

After three long years, the event vinyl lovers dream about returns for the yearly deep dive into the magical world of records and more. The record show organizers Keith Parry, Dave Read, and Jack Tieleman couldn’t be more excited to bring the show back.

Recent years have seen an amazing resurgence in records being made to where it has surpassed the CD. The once-banished format is now back as witnessed in the plethora of new record stores up and down the Island. The art of collecting records has become a thing. New pressing plants are emerging across North America. Viva the revolution!

This year’s show returns to the Comox Valley Curling Centre with nearly 30 tables for the hardcore collector or new record devotee alike to delve into. There are dealers from all over Vancouver Island, the mainland and beyond. Some have stores and others are private dealers downsizing collections. Thousand upon thousands of records magically appear for a few short hours then ebb back into the ethers. If you love records this is your nirvana.

The show is Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Comox Valley Curling Centre, 4835 Headquarters Road. The event runs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $2, and kids under 12 get in for free.

This year offers something for everyone interested in vinyl and beyond. The vendors’ scope is wide, from rare and hard-to-find records and imports to bargains and gently loved deals. Vintage rock concert posters will be available for those with any wall space remaining. Who knows, there may even be CDs or cassettes!

The last show in 2019 was wildly successful as witnessed by many of the 400 attendees leaving with armfuls of records and big grins. As records continue to rise like the mighty phoenix, this year will be an equally fun day.

The CVCC kitchen and lounge will be open, as well as adjacent curling leagues in play for spectators and ice sports enthusiasts. Plenty of free parking too.

The 2nd “Annual” Comox Valley Record Show is presented by three lifetime music entrepreneurs with numerous international success stories. Jack Tieleman runs Lance Rock Records (Neko Case) and the Black Dot, Nanaimo transplant Dave Read is the Vinyl Record Guru also running NoiseAgonyMayhem Records (Twink, Damo Suzuki), while Keith Parry piloted Vancouver’s Scratch Records for over 25 years (Black Mountain, Destroyer) also being a recording and touring musician (Neko Case, Superconductor, Pink Mountaintops, The Gay).

Comox ValleyMusic