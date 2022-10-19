Rocky Horror Show to be performed live in Courtenay

Live theatre is returning to the Old Church Theatre in Courtenay, with one of the most iconic cult classics ever.

From Oct. 27-31, the theatre company that brought Jesus Christ Superstar, Guys & Dolls, and Once Upon A Mattress to the Comox Valley is once again ready to deliver a production that you don’t want to miss.

The Rocky Horror Show is a cult classic and a homage to the fantasies of science fiction. It has entertained audiences since the 1970s. This show is filled to the brim with eccentric musical numbers that will not disappoint.

Adding to the excitement of this production is the venue. The Rocky Horror Show is taking place at the Old Church Theatre, an iconic cultural venue that is experiencing new life under its artistic director, Doug Cox.

“We’re thrilled to have Three Legged Dog produce the first musical on our stage as part of the Old Church’s post-COVID lineup. We’re hoping in the future to host more modern and fringe theatre productions as well as the bigger musical shows the theatre is known for.”

The production has evening shows every day at 7:30, and weekend matinées at 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are available at https://www.facebook.com/my3LD

Do not wait. The show is selling out quickly.

CourtenayHalloweenLive theatre