Saxophonist Monik Nordine takes the stage in Courtenay Oct. 6

Following last week’s memorable concert by Marc Atkinson, Georgia Straight Jazz Society has another internationally respected jazz artist when saxophonist Monik Nordine takes the stage with two of her most respected jazz colleagues at the Flying Canoe at 7:30 pm on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The Monik Nordine Trio features Nick Peck on Hammond organ and Miles Fuller on drums.

“We will be delivering some delicious soul jazz in the spirit of the Sonny Stitt and Don Patterson collaborations of the 1970s,” said Nordine.

“The trio has been featured from Stockholm to Vancouver over the past year and we’re looking forward to this performance of funky soul jazz. It’s always pretty special playing for Georgia Straight Jazz Society.”

In addition to leading her trio, Nordine directs the Victoria Jazz Orchestra and has also performed with Hugh Fraser and VEJI, the Hard Rubber Orchestra, Ian McDougall, Rob McConnell, Guido Basso, Michael Bublé, the Victoria Symphony Orchestra and more.

To get a sense of how exciting this concert will be, visit https://bit.ly/3C2czDc to listen to Nordine’s August concert at Hermann’s Jazz Club.

Admission to this event is $15 for members, and $20 for non-members. To see more about the amazing calendar of events in the 2022-23 season, please visit www.georgiastraightjazz.com.

