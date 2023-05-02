Taiwan Acrobatic Performing Troupe to perform in Courtenay

Comox Valley stop one of only two Canadian dates on the tour

The Taiwan Acrobatic Performing Troupe will be in the Comox valley for one show, Friday, May 26 at the Comox Valley Sports Centre. (video screen grab)

Get ready to be amazed.

In celebration of Asian Heritage Month in Canada, the Comox Valley Multicultural Society and Maple Pool Campsite are co-hosting an evening of high-flying acrobatics.

The Taiwan Acrobatic Performing Troupe will be in Courtenay for one show, Friday, May 26 at the Comox Valley Sports Centre.

It’s one of only two Canadian dates on the tour – Saskatoon being the other.

The Taiwan Acrobatic Troupe was founded in 1990 and is the country’s only professional, touring acrobatic troupe. The shows are a combination of theatre, dance, acrobatics, and magic.

The group comprises more than three dozen members, mostly graduates of the Department of Acrobatics and Dance at National Fu Hsing Dramatic Arts Academy and the Chinese Folk Arts Training Center. All of them are professional performers who have undergone intensive training to refine their skills to a high level.

Tickets for the event ($25 adult; $15 for children under 12) can be purchased online at bit.ly/3p5CZ3O, at the door, or by calling 250-792-0738.

Showtime is 7 p.m.

