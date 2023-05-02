The Taiwan Acrobatic Performing Troupe will be in the Comox valley for one show, Friday, May 26 at the Comox Valley Sports Centre. (video screen grab)

The Taiwan Acrobatic Performing Troupe will be in the Comox valley for one show, Friday, May 26 at the Comox Valley Sports Centre. (video screen grab)

Taiwan Acrobatic Performing Troupe to perform in Courtenay

Comox Valley stop one of only two Canadian dates on the tour

Get ready to be amazed.

In celebration of Asian Heritage Month in Canada, the Comox Valley Multicultural Society and Maple Pool Campsite are co-hosting an evening of high-flying acrobatics.

The Taiwan Acrobatic Performing Troupe will be in Courtenay for one show, Friday, May 26 at the Comox Valley Sports Centre.

It’s one of only two Canadian dates on the tour – Saskatoon being the other.

The Taiwan Acrobatic Troupe was founded in 1990 and is the country’s only professional, touring acrobatic troupe. The shows are a combination of theatre, dance, acrobatics, and magic.

The group comprises more than three dozen members, mostly graduates of the Department of Acrobatics and Dance at National Fu Hsing Dramatic Arts Academy and the Chinese Folk Arts Training Center. All of them are professional performers who have undergone intensive training to refine their skills to a high level.

Tickets for the event ($25 adult; $15 for children under 12) can be purchased online at bit.ly/3p5CZ3O, at the door, or by calling 250-792-0738.

Showtime is 7 p.m.

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox ValleyEntertainment

Previous story
Reported missing Comox Valley woman found safe: RCMP

Just Posted

The Taiwan Acrobatic Performing Troupe will be in the Comox valley for one show, Friday, May 26 at the Comox Valley Sports Centre. (video screen grab)
Taiwan Acrobatic Performing Troupe to perform in Courtenay

Comox Valley RCMP confirmed a woman who was reported missing on April 27 has now been found safe. File photo
Reported missing Comox Valley woman found safe: RCMP

Jessica Wegg (left) will be formally announced as the Federal Green Party’s candidate for the North Island-Powell River Riding on May 6. Photo Sean Wood
Federal Green Party leader to speak at Campbell River event

Providence Living Place, Together by the Sea is a $60.5 million dollar project at the former St. Joesph’s Hospital site on Comox Avenue in the town. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Providence on track, budget for transformation of The Views in Comox next year