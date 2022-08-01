The Life and Times of the Comox Valley, Volume 2, is now available at local bookstores. Photo supplied.

Interested in local history?

There’s something for you in the two volumes of The Life and the Times of the Comox Valley. In the recently published second volume, read what’s changed since 1997.

It picks up where the ever-popular first left off. In its 240-pages of history are found well-researched information in chronological order. Stories relate to the main attributes of the place, the mountains, waterways and forests and the bibliography allows for more notable events and issues to be researched further. Readers will discover more about how the Valley has become both a cultural and recreational hub and some of its movers and shakers.

Many photos are found. Featured are colour images of Gerry Fairbrother, a former photographer for the Comox Valley Record. He captured images of wildlife. Others are both timely and timeless.

Local author James Allan Krause has studied the Valley’s ongoing growth extensively over time. His experience includes professional writing, teaching and production of seven books – with more in the making.

Both volumes can be purchased locally from The Laughing Oyster, Curious Cat Gifts, Soul Star, The Blue Heron, Mid Island Gifts, or Coles in the Driftwood Mall.

