Laketown Shakedown in Youbou over the 2023 Canada Day long weekend will feature plenty of stars for music fans. (Robert Porter/RMS Media photo)

Third Eye Blind, Portugal. The Man, Shaggy, Aqua headline music festival in Cowichan on Canada Day weekend

Laketown Shakedown takes over Laketown Ranch in Youbou

Music lovers will flood into the Cowichan Lake area on the Canada Day long weekend for the Laketown Shakedown festival at Laketown Ranch to hear superstars like Third Eye Blind, Portugal. The Man, Shaggy and Aqua.

Organizers of the three-day festival that runs from June 30 to July 2 say they’ve built a lineup designed to appeal to people of all ages and bring together different music genres.

Headlining Friday, June 30 are San Francisco rockers Third Eye Blind. The alternative rock band has released six studio albums and are well known for their hit singles like ‘Semi-Charmed Life’ and ‘Jumper’.

Joining them on Friday night are Reignwolf, Bif Naked and SonReal.

On Saturday, July 1 Grammy winner Portugal. The Man headlines the night that also includes Everlast, K’naan and Rêve.

That Grammy came for hit song ‘Feel It Still’, which thrust the band into the mainstream spotlight.

Everlast will feature both his solo work and that of his group Whitey Ford’s House of Pain, so be prepared for plenty of classic hits.

On Sunday, July 2 Danish/Norwegian dance-pop group Aqua and Jamaican star Shaggy share the stage. The former bring hits like ‘Barbie Girl’ while the latter brings an entirely different sound with songs like ‘It Wasn’t Me’.

They’ll be joined on the night by Classified and DJ Shub.

Other artists confirmed for the festival include The Boom Booms, Busty And The Bass, Missy D, Nicky Genesis, Blonde Diamond, Father Funk, The Gaff, Wet Future and more, who will perform across three stages at the 250 acre site in Youbou.

There will be a festival village on-site as well with vendors, food, activities, bars, a VIP area and the site boasts flush toilets and showers for concert-goers.

“Following the outstanding success of previous events, Laketown Ranch has solidified its place as the ultimate vacation destination in the Cowichan Valley,” organizers said.

Camping and event passes will go on sale for Laketown Shakedown tomorrow, March 17, at 9 a.m. at www.laketownshakedown.com.

