Vancouver Island pop star Lauren Spencer-Smith releases album, starts world tour

Vancouver Island’s singing sensation Lauren Spencer-Smith is premiering her music to the world.

The 19-year-old pop star’s debut album Mirror releases across multiple streaming platforms on Friday, July 14 – the same day she starts her four-and-a half month intercontinental tour through North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. She will perform two Canadian concerts: Toronto on July 17 and Vancouver on Aug. 17.

“I’ve been working on this album for years,” said Spencer-Smith in a release. “It has been with me through so much in my life, the highs and the lows, and it means more to me than I put into words.”

According to the release, the album “tells a story of reflection, healing and growth.”

Spencer-Smith’s latest single That Part has been streamed nearly 20 million times on Spotify alone since it dropped in late May, and the accompanying music video has been viewed more than 800,000 times since it came out on June 29.

The 15-track album also includes the singer’s earlier hits such as Fingers Crossed, Flowers, Narcissist and Best Friend Break Up.

Earlier this year, Spencer-Smith was nominated for Juno’s Artist of the Year award, as well as a TikTok Juno Fan Choice award.

