Lantzville singer Raymond Salgado has advanced to the semifinals of ‘Canada’s Got Talent’ and will next appear on an episode May 9, when viewers can cast votes for their favourite acts. (Canada’s Got Talent photo)

Lantzville singer Raymond Salgado has advanced to the semifinals of ‘Canada’s Got Talent’ and will next appear on an episode May 9, when viewers can cast votes for their favourite acts. (Canada’s Got Talent photo)

Vancouver Island singer selected to advance to semifinals of ‘Canada’s Got Talent’

Raymond Salgado will appear on an episode May 9 when viewers can cast votes

Lantzville’s Raymond Salgado will grace television screens once more as a semifinalist for Canada’s Got Talent.

Yesterday, the reality talent show’s judges, Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Kardinal Offishall and Trish Stratus, selected the acts to move on in the national competition.

Salgado first appeared on April 11 and impressed all four judges with his rendition of Bryan Adams’s Heaven, earning him ‘yeses’ across the board.

The 24-year-old singer is one of three performers from B.C., and only one of two Vancouver Islanders, who get to return to the OLG Stage at the Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls. In the coming weeks, he will be pitted against 18 other acts, ranging from dance crews and musical performers to magicians, a dog trainer and ventriloquist.

According to a social media post from the singer, he will next appear on Canada’s Got Talent on Tuesday, May 9, at 8 p.m., when viewers can cast their votes for their favourite acts.

In his post, Salgado thanked all of those who have supported his journey so far and said this is “just the beginning to many amazing things.”

Further information on the show and semifinalists can be found at www.citytv.com.


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Entertainment

Previous story
Rock legends Honeymoon Suite to headline Funtastic music fest in Port Alberni
Next story
Ground broken at Hornby Arts Centre site

Just Posted

The Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) is updating the Comox Valley Agricultural Plan to reflect the current issues and opportunities in agricultural production and help strengthen and grow the local agri-food sector.
Comox Valley Regional District seeking public input for Agricultural Plan

Local politicians, dignitaries and residents were on hand for the ground breaking of the new arts centre on Hornby Island. John Struthers photo
Ground broken at Hornby Arts Centre site

Hornby Island guitarist Tony Wilson has worked with many jazz luminaries, learning privately with Oliver Gannon. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Tony Wilson finds the right rhythm on Hornby Island

Sill from the Fox & Bee Studio’s time-lapse of the northern lights over Comox Lake.
VIDEO: Cumberland studio captures stunning time-lapse of northern lights