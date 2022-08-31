Vancouver Island’s Lauren Spencer-Smith performs at MTV Video Music Awards

18-year-old sang two of her singles on the VMAs’ Extended Play Stage on Aug. 28

Vancouver Island’s Lauren Spencer-Smith performing one of her latest singles, Fingers Crossed, on the Extended Play Stage at MTV’s 2022 Video Music Awards, Aug. 28. (MTV image)

Vancouver Island’s teen singing sensation Lauren Spencer-Smith made it to the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards.

During the VMAs, which aired Sunday, Aug. 28, Spencer-Smith performed two of her latest singles, Fingers Crossed and Flowers, on the Extended Play Stage. Both of the teen’s performances can be viewed on MTV’s YouTube channel.

Fingers Crossed first caught significant attention as it rose to the top of the U.S. iTunes chart in its first week of release in January, and has since been streamed more than 231 million times on Spotify. Flowers, which dropped mid-April, has been streamed on Spotify nearly 86 million times.

Spencer-Smith was the youngest and only Canadian performer on the stage set up specifically to give ‘up-and-coming’ artists a chance to perform live during the one of the largest televised music awards show.

She also shared the Extended Play Stage during the awards show with singer-songwriter Conan Gray, and rappers JID and Flo Milli.

The 18-year-old also appeared as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Aug. 8, when she sang her latest single, Narcissist, which dropped July 29.

