Zandhunga to play at Anderton Gardens Thursday

Lively, Latin music will fill the beautiful and lush setting of The Gardens on Anderton as Zandhunga takes the stage on Aug. 4 for an afternoon concert from 5-7 p.m.

As seen at Simms Park this past in a concert presented by the City of Courtenay, Zandhunga is a Comox Valley-based collective that has roots in Mexico City, Vancouver Island, and more recently, Columbia and Ecuador. They have released one album and toured as far as Taiwan.

A selection of vintage and modern salsa classics, cumbia, and more, makes Zandhunga’s repertoire perfect for dancing, or just listening. The band boasts a stellar summer lineup of musicians with Carolina Viteri Diaz on lead vocals, Oscar Robles Diaz on guitar and percussion, Brittany Christina Bowman on bass, Kelly Thomas on keyboard, Jeff Agopsowicz on trombone, and Beau Stocker on drums.

Admission for this Latin Music in the Gardens concert is $25, payable in cash at the gate (or by e-transfer in advance – please write to: brittdelaluna@gmail.com for instructions). This is a family-friendly event and admission is free for children 13 and under).

Covered seating will be available, but BYOB (bring-your-own-blanket) and picnics are also encouraged.

The concert will start at 5 p.m. and will be approximately two hours long, with a short intermission.

Using carpooling or using other green means of transportation to arrive at the event is encouraged.

Anderton Gardens is located at 2012 Anderton Road, Comox (behind Anderton Nursery). For more information about the venue, including how to become a member of The Anderton Therapeutic Gardens Society, visit gardensonanderton.org

For more information on Zandhunga, visit www.facebook.com/zandhungaband

