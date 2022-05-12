A crew of BC Hydro workers were replacing spacers and insulators on an electrical transmission tower when one worker sustained an electrical shock and was seriously injured. (BC Hydro)

BC Hydro fined $678,000 for workplace violation near Revelstoke

A worker was seriously injured after sustaining an electrical shock on-site

BC Hydro is being fined by WorkSafeBC following a high-risk violation that occurred on a worksite near Revelstoke.

A financial penalty of approximately $679,000 is being issued to BC Hydro for an incident that occurred on a worksite at Wallis and Highway 23 North, approximately 74 km north of Revelstoke on March 10, 2022.

A crew of BC Hydro workers were replacing spacers and insulators on an electrical transmission tower when one worker sustained an electrical shock and was seriously injured.

According to WorkSafeBC, the conductor had not been completely isolated before work began and BC Hydro failed to ensure that work procedures were followed.

WorkSafeBC claims the employer failed to provide workers with the instruction, training and supervision necessary to ensure the health and safety of the individual.

BC Hydro has submitted a request for the penalty to be reviewed to WorkSafeBC’s Review Division.

The maximum penalty amount WorkSafeBC can give out in 2022 is $710,000. In 2021, WorkSafeBC imposed 359 penalties totalling approximately $7.9 million.

