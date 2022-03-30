Crews clearing snow and debris off Highway 1 east of Revelstoke on March 29. (Rocky Mountain District twitter)

Crews clearing snow and debris off Highway 1 east of Revelstoke on March 29. (Rocky Mountain District twitter)

UPDATE: Highway 1 open between Revelstoke and Golden following avalanche

The road was closed for nearly nine hours

UPDATE: 9:00 a.m.

Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden reopened last night just after 12:00 a.m. after an avalanche slid onto the road.

The avalanche occurred at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday (March 29) afternoon and the road remained closed for nearly nine hours.

An overhead shot of the avalanche that struck Highway 1 on March 29. (Rocky Mountain District twitter)

An overhead shot of the avalanche that struck Highway 1 on March 29. (Rocky Mountain District twitter)

An avalanche has closed Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden. (John Lilley/Facebook photo)

An avalanche has closed Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden. (John Lilley/Facebook photo)

READ MORE: One in custody following police chase, attempted car-jacking near Revelstoke

Highway 1 is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden due to an avalanche.

According to DriveBC, there is a high avalanche risk on the 142.5 km stretch of road between the two communities.

An assessment is currently in progress.

No detour available.

DriveBC is expected to provide an update at 5:00 p.m. (PDT).

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GoldenRevelstoke

Previous story
‘I want justice for Johnny’: Loved ones remember ‘The Hug Guy’ dead in B.C. stabbing
Next story
B.C. man and mom to reunite with long-lost family following DNA results

Just Posted

Canadian Armed Forces parachute training will be taking place in Comox from April 2-May 19. Photo by Gerry Fairbrother
Canadian Forces to conduct search and rescue parachute training beginning April 2

Big Little Lions are finally back together playing to live audiences. Paul Otten (eft) and Helen Austin’s first tour since the pandemic includes seven shows in BC in 11 days, including a stop at the Old Church Theatre in Courtenay, April 9. Photo contributed
Big Little Lions playing at Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre

Hollie Ha started Holding Heritage to help deepen the understanding of Chinese-Vietnamese heritage in North America. Photo submitted
Off The Page podcast: Holding Heritage with Hollie Ha

Submitted photo of the Puntledge Powerhouse.
Puntledge River high flow conditions, siren initiation Thursday