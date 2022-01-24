Canadian Tire Impress TV-Ep. 1

Find out why THIS is a great place to work!

Keith Pistell has worked at the Comox Valley Canadian Tire for almost 30 years, and while he got his start in the store’s automotive department, there are so many opportunities available!

Each team member is assigned to a “home” department that takes advantage of their skills, expertise or previous experience. “Sometimes even a keen interest will put you in the right spot!” Keith says.

If you have a passion for cooking, the kitchenware department could be an ideal fit. Or, maybe you’ve done your own home renovations and have some expertise to share in the hardware or paint departments?

If you take your health and fitness seriously, why not put your knowledge to work in Canadian Tire’s sporting goods department and help others with their fitness goals?

If you’re upbeat, friendly and know how to make people smile, being a cashier is a great job for you!

And in the automotive department, Canadian Tire offers a great apprenticeship program through BCIT.

Comox Valley’s Canadian Tire is a great place to work – in addition to a fantastic work culture, they offer flexible hours, medical and dental benefits, competitive wages and consistent pay reviews and profit sharing.

Drop by the store at 2801 Cliffe Ave. in Courtenay and apply today! Call the store at 250-338-0101 or reach the Auto Centre at 250-338-6553. Click here to shop online!

