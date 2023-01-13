Spa fashion photography by Lia Crowe

Rejuvenate

Warming up with fashion at the spa

  • Jan. 13, 2023 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

Styling Sarah D’Arcey Photography Lia Crowe

A ritual to refresh, to relax and to revive a state of wellness. Find a place to retreat this winter wearing resort fashion and reminding yourself what it feels like to be fully in your body. Boulevard visits Ritual Nordic Spa, where wellness is practiced in the age-old tradition of moving between heat, cold, rest—and repeat. With dreamy-draping and terracotta-coloured swimsuits, the season’s fashion emerges with a fresh perspective.

Quilted cape by Simone Rocha ($3,035) from Nordstrom Canada.

Oversize scrunchie by Vaquera ($658) from Nordstrom Canada.

Wide shoulder cutout corseted wrap jacket by MUGLER ($3,210) and underwire recycled nylon one-piece swimsuit by Totême ($275), both from Nordstrom Canada.

Giamili, Leg of Mutton Sleeve Peplum Bouclé Top by Isabel Marant ($905) from Nordstrom Canada.

Crystal beaded statement collar necklace by Dries Van Noten ($1,465) from Nordstrom Canada. Bikini by Left on Friday ($200) from Ritual Nordic Spa shop.

Tiered minidress by Merlette Soliman ($430) from Nordstrom Canada.

Model: Cecilia Hughes represented by Mode Models.

Makeup and hair: Jen Clark

Photographed on location at Ritual Nordic Spa—a huge thank you to their team for hosting us for the day. Special thanks also to Djuna Nagasaki for your participation

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Fashion

