Buying a new-to-you set of wheels? Remember these 5 tips

Shopping for a quality pre-owned vehicle can be challenging and stressful: How do you narrow down what you need and want in a vehicle? How much should you spend on a car? Which dealers should you visit?

For a little “insider’s knowledge,” we checked in with Mike Heninger, who in addition to being the sales manager at Galaxy Motors Courtenay, has worked as a manager and sales trainer across North America. “After selling or helping to sell more than 10,000 vehicles, I can give buyers some helpful tips,” he says.

It’s not all about price. You may be looking at two or three different vehicles, and having to decide which one is best for your needs. As with most things in life, you get what you pay for. Buying a cheap vehicle and throwing thousands of dollars into maintaining it over the next few years simply doesn’t make sense. There’s something to be said about turning the key and knowing your car will start every time! Trust your local dealer. Today’s local vehicle dealer is not the relentless “used car salesman” urban mythology would have you believe. Vehicle dealers are ruled by Google Reviews, referrals, word of mouth and customer experience – there’s absolutely no need to be distrustful…unless they give you a reason to be, of course! Be open about your needs. Be as open and honest with your sales consultant as possible. Their job is to help you find the right vehicle, and it’s much easier for them to help you if you’re upfront with your needs and wants. Know your price. If you have a number in mind that you’d like to pay, or a number that you would like for your trade, let your dealer know what that is. It’s the best way to get to the price you want, or at least close to it. That said, your dealer is bound by the market, and the market dictates the price of the car and the amount that can be paid for a trade. No need to hold those cards close to your chest! Be open to a follow-up. If you visit a dealer and don’t buy a vehicle, for whatever reason, the salesperson should follow up with you. At least the good ones do – it’s part of their job! Do NOT be afraid to tell them why you didn’t buy, and don’t be afraid to answer the phone, text or email to let them know. Sales people have thick skin and they can handle it. And you never know, they may learn something from their experience with you.

