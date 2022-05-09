Comox Valley flooring store is committed to creating a beautiful experience for you!

Find a new name with the same great sales and service at this locally owned business

After serving the community for more than 26 years, Comox Valley Floor Centre has partnered with Nufloors, and the same great owners and staff are now operating as Nufloors Comox Valley!

With 24 stores across Canada, each Nufloors location is independently owned and operated by a member of the local community.

Supplying everything from carpets, laminate and hardwood to luxury and sheet vinyl, tile and natural stone, they can help you with any flooring project whether it’s your bathroom, bedroom, kitchen or living room.

Each store features the latest designs in name brand flooring and the owners and staff are continually learning new techniques and product information to deliver the best possible value and service.

“We’re able to offer our products at lower prices because we buy as part of a buying group and we buy containers of product directly from the manufacture,” says the Comox Valley’s Kelly Henwood.

Fusion Atlantis Nomad is a beautiful waterproof laminate flooring.

The expert staff at the Courtenay location are trained in flooring sales and design, and are ready to help you find the perfect floor for your home and lifestyle.

“We have the largest showroom on the Island, and we’re the dealer with the largest stock of vinyl plank, hardwood and laminate flooring. Given recent events and supply issues, there’s not a lot of available product out there, so what makes us stand out is the fact that we always have lots of supply in stock,” Henwood says.

“We do a lot of cash-and-carry transactions simply because we always have what you need on hand!”

At Nufloors, customer satisfaction is their specialty, and they’re excited to get to know you and help you with all of your floor covering needs. They offer in-home service and offer experience in commercial sales and service as well.

To help keep your floor as beautiful as the day it was installed, their expertise extends to full care instructions, and the products you need to clean, shine and protect it.

Nufloors Comox is also committed to making a difference in their community, and they’re proud to support the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

To learn more about what this amazing flooring store has to offer, or to arrange an estimate, visit their contact page, or visit them on Facebook and Instagram.