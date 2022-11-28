Comox Valley Hospice Society welcomes new executive director

Tickets are on sale now for the Phantom Ball fundraiser, with the chance to win terrific prizes!

The Comox Valley Hospice Society offered a warm welcome last week to new executive director Christine Colbert, taking over for Jane Sterk, who is enjoying a well-deserved retirement after many years at the helm.

Colbert brings a wealth of experience in the health and social service field, most recently as the executive director of the Campbell River and District Division of Family Practice, and previously as Director of Programs and Research with the Canadian Association of Family Resource Programs.

“Christine is described by those who have worked with her as an exceptional leader, creating safe spaces to develop and work, where collegiality and respect is a natural result,” notes Joan Gillies, President of the Comox Valley Hospice Society Board of Directors.

As a Comox Valley resident, Colbert is thrilled to work close to home, especially for an organization so deeply connected with the community, including individuals and families, businesses, agencies and partners.

“I have never been so warmly welcomed as I have been here,” Colbert says. “Jane has put everything in place to ensure the smooth transition.”

For Colbert, hospice care at the end of life is a vital component to the full spectrum of health care that begins at birth.

“As a free service there are no barriers to access, so it’s inclusive, based in compassion and delivered by our staff and volunteers with a level of professionalism and expertise that’s absolutely phenomenal,” Colbert says. “And we want to ensure continued access to these vital services to a diversity of people, from all walks of life.”

Coming into her new position, Colbert notes the strong working relationship Comox Valley Hospice has with its Island Health partners, and the active, hard-working board, committed to the organization’s success. “That’s just so exciting to be a part of,” she says.

“I hope I can contribute to furthering those connections with the community – highlighting all the services and resources we have available and encouraging people to support those who need it most.”

When not at work with the Comox Valley Hospice Society, you’ll likely find Colbert out exploring local forests and other scenic destinations with her husband, John, and their “big, hairy dog,” Bella the Burnese. “We love to go hiking and camping and being in nature, and the Comox Valley is ideal for that,” she says.

This New Year’s Eve…Stay home! (with the Phantom Ball)

The Comox Valley Hospice’s Phantom Ball New Year’s Eve festivities return Dec. 31 – your chance to enjoy a fun, festive beach party – from home!

Sponsors have provided some fantastic prizes, and by contributing $25 or more to the fundraiser, you’ll be entered for a chance to win one of three grand prizes, to be drawn Dec. 31.

In addition, contributions over $200 will be entered in an Early Bird Draw on Dec. 16 AND in the New Years Eve draw. All grand prizes are valued at more than $1,500 each and include bubbly and flutes, chocolates and Little Mountain Graze charcuterie boxes.

Early Bird Prize: Wolf Blender valued at $600+ from Courtenay Appliance, plus gift cards for the Old Farm Market.

First Prize: 1 roundtrip flight for 2 guests to any regularly scheduled WestJet destination!

Second Prize: Car Package, featuring a Co-Op Gas Card, a 100th anniversary car wash kit from Canadian Tire, an oil change from Jiffy Lube and car detailing from North Island Detailing.

Third prize: Staycation Package for Two, for Kingfisher Resort & Spa plus an Island Pursuit Sport Fishing Getaway.

You can also follow Comox Valley Hospice Society on Facebook and participate for a chance to win four weekly prize baskets to be drawn between Dec. 1 and 23. No donation is required for the weekly draws.

Learn more at comoxhospice.com

