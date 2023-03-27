Discover independent living at its finest at this Comox Valley retirement community

Comox Valley Seniors Village is a vibrant seniors community, with Independent and Assisted Living Suites, along with Complex Care private suites. Photo courtesy Retirement Concepts

Comox Valley Seniors Village is a vibrant campus of care, offering Independent & Assisted Living Suites, and Complex Care private suites.

The team can support you on your journey, allowing you to ‘Age-In-Place,’ and can ensure that couples can stay close.

Casa Loma offers independent living at its finest. Some suites include full kitchens so you can entertain family and friends, large bathrooms for ease of accessibility, and decks to enjoy the fresh air.

Your monthly rent includes chef-inspired lunch and dinners, weekly housekeeping, games rooms, outdoor walkways, everyday activities and outings. Enjoy amenities such as a fitness room, billiards room and large outside meeting space. Activities such as live music, barbecues, bus outings, board games, happy hour, and much more are always on the calendar!

Chef-inspired lunch and dinners are a popular feature for seniors at Casa Loma, part of the Comox Valley Seniors Village. Photo courtesy Retirement Concepts

Comox Valley Seniors Village is Retirement Concepts’ Comox Valley assisted living community for those requiring a little more help.

While still independent, extra supports are available such as medication administration or support with showering.

Security is always top of mind, so you can rest assured with features such as 24-hour emergency response service and secured doorways and garages. The various services and recreation activities are the same as those included in the independent suites.

At the retirement community’s long-term care facility, large rooms are furnished with a hospital bed, dresser and end tables. In addition, 24-hour care, pharmacy services, all meals – including those for special diets – laundry service and personalized care plans are all part of the full-care package.

Let the Comox Valley Seniors Village help you! Contact the Customer Relations Manager at 250-331-4365 or email Sarah at sspalek@retirementconcepts.com

seniors housing