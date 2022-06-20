Flooring Store gets the job done, and at the right price

Manager Blair Fenton and the friendly staff at End of the Roll Courtenay have the expertise to get any flooring project done right.

Whether you’re a home owner doing renovations or a contractor planning a new build, it’s not easy to find the right products at the right price – but there’s a flooring store in the Comox Valley that not only has the look you’ll love, but the helpful experts to get the job done right.

At End of the Roll Flooring Centre in Courtenay, you’ll find the flooring products to suite any taste, lifestyle and budget. Their 7,000-square-foot showroom boasts a fantastic selection of hardwood, carpets, vinyl, laminates, and tiles to browse and consider. With the largest inventory in the Comox Valley, they’ll always have the brand name flooring you’re looking for in stock.

What makes this flooring business stand out is the exceptional sales and service provided by their team. Their job doesn’t end with the sale. Their friendly staff really are experts in the flooring industry – they can answer anything you need to know about flooring, no matter where you are in the process.

With 25 years at End of the Roll under his belt, and as owner of both the Penticton and Courtenay locations, Jason McKinnon loves to sing the praises of his dedicated staff.

“Our new manager at the Courtenay store, Blair Fenton, has five years experience with us, and is a young, enthusiastic professional,” McKinnon says. “When it comes to restoration and insurance work – and dealing with claims – he’s got it mastered. We know it can be an anxious time for homeowners who just need the job done, so we’re here to help make that as easy as possible.”

End of the Roll Courtenay showroom has a fantastic selection of flooring to choose from and the friendly, expert staff to help you get the job done right from start to finish.

End of the Roll Flooring Centre Courtenay is your go-to source for flooring supplies and installation for every room in your home: kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, living room, dining room, basement, den, gym, hallways, stairs and more. They work hard to provide exceptional customer service and ensure you have the information and products you need to tackle your new build or renovation project.

“With our showroom team and five or six dedicated installers, we can do your job, big or small, from start to finish,” McKinnon says.

And with such a wide selection and large inventory, cash and carry service is always available for End of the Roll customers. You can rest assured that the products and installation service will meet or exceed your expectations – everything they do is fully warrantied.

Find out more on Facebook and Instagram, call them at 250-334-9394 or request a free online estimate before heading down to their beautiful new showroom at 2998 Kilpatrick Avenue #2.