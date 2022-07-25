How this Vancouver Island firm helps average Canadians access the investments of the ultra-wealthy

How has Vancouver Island’s Alitis Investment Counsel attracted the best talent, assembling a team of intelligent, compassionate professionals who help Canadians reach their financial goals?

If you build it, they will come.

Chief Executive Officer Cecil Baldry-White says that after he’d done the research and created the plan to offer regular Canadians a better investment strategy, it was actually fairly easy to assemble a strong team.

“Like me, they wanted to serve their clients better. And they understood that they’d be able to offer better investment results with this new model,” says Baldry-White, CIM®,CFP.

Discover the Alitis advantage

The idea for Alitis started a decade and a half ago, during the financial downturn in 2008. Baldry-White was a branch manager at one of Canada’s largest financial services companies, and grew frustrated that he couldn’t effectively offer his clients the private investments and services that he knew would help them navigate market volatility and deliver better risk-adjusted returns.

“Through my career I recognized that private investments — private real estate, private equity and private mortgages — would be a key asset in most of my clients’ portfolios. The smartest minds on the planet were already doing it — the ultra-wealthy and large funds like the Canada Pension Plan have used private investments for years,” Baldry-White says. “So, I started trying to figure out how to effectively access them in a lower cost environment with improved liquidity.”

In addition to access to better funds, Baldry-White wanted to offer clients better service.

“Many investment advisors don’t have discretionary management capability, which means that if they see an opportunity or risk coming they have to reach out to every client before making a move. With 500 clients, not everyone’s going to be able to take advantage of the best timing.”

To gain that discretionary authority, the team at Alitis Investment Counsel is qualified at a higher level — they are Portfolio Managers, not just Investment Advisors. Some on the team work directly with clients, and others are dedicated to managing the seven investment funds (pools of assets designed to offer solid returns with lower risk).

“We are heavily loaded with talent! We now have seven Portfolio Managers and two Associate Portfolio Managers. I’m also proud that we’ve incubated a number of advisors — they came in as administrators and pursued higher accreditation while working for us and are moving right up the ranks.”

