Selling a vehicle? Avoid frustration with help from this Courtenay dealership

From no-shows to scams, selling a vehicle can cause months of hassle! Galaxy offers an easier way.

Selling your vehicle online can be frustrating and stressful, but at Galaxy Motors in Courtenay the process usually only takes about 15 minutes!

If you can find a buyer fairly quickly, selling your vehicle privately is the best way to make a profit. But that’s a big ‘if.’

“Anyone who has ever tried to sell a car online knows what a nightmare it can be. I’ve heard tons of wild stories,” says Danny Usher, sales manager at Galaxy Motors in Courtenay.

Selling a vehicle online? What can go wrong:

Your vehicle may sit on your lawn for months as insurance costs add up and the value depreciates.

Scam calls and hours wasted on potential buyers who show up late (or not at all).

Awkward test drives with complete strangers, or anxious moments if you allow potential buyers to drive the car on their own. “One of our clients said someone ‘test drove’ his $48,000 truck to move their friend to a new apartment!” Usher says.

Selling a $3000 car privately isn’t too much trouble, and may be worth the effort. But vehicles valued at over $10,000 are very hard to sell on your own.

“Most people don’t have $10,000 cash on-hand. They need financing, and that’s a lot easier to do at a dealership,” Usher says. “A buyer also has no recourse if they purchase a vehicle privately, so it’s scary to commit,” Usher says.

Galaxy Motors can usually appraise your vehicle in about 15 minutes, and if you accept their offer you can even cancel your insurance on the spot.

15 minutes to save months of hassle

Galaxy Motors started in a small lot in Victoria in 1990 and is now the largest privately owned pre-owned car dealership in British Columbia. While some of their inventory does come from dealer auctions on the mainland, about 35 per cent of their inventory is purchased directly from the public.

“Many dealerships are struggling with vehicle shortages, but we’ve fared better than most. That’s thanks to our loyal clients across Vancouver Island, and the positive referrals they give to family and friends.”

Selling your vehicle to Galaxy Motors is simple, and only takes about 15 minutes.

Fill out a questionnaire with information about your vehicle. A Galaxy sales manager will take the vehicle for a quick drive and appraisal. The sales manager will give you an offer, and if you’re happy with the number they’ll buy it in. Galaxy can even cancel your insurance on the spot.

“Our cheques come from Victoria so they do take about four business days to arrive, but they never bounce. No drama, no wasted time, and no risk. It’s fast and easy,” Usher says. “If you have a car or truck that’s less than 10 years old and under 150,000 km, we’re very likely to make you an offer. Either way, 15 minutes is a small amount of time that can possibly save you months of hassle and frustration.”

Visit Galaxy Motors in Courtenay at 605 Crown Isle Blvd., open seven days a week. Browse their inventory of previously owned vehicles at www.galaxymotorscourtenay.net.

