What will appliances look like in 10 years?

Smart technology is just the beginning, says owner of Courtenay appliance store

Lisa and Dustin Parker from Parker's Appliances and More.

If it’s been more than a decade since you last purchased a fridge, stove, dishwasher or laundry machine, stepping into the appliance store may feel like stepping into the future.

“Most of our staff has worked in the industry for over 20 years, and we’ve seen some dramatic changes in that time,” says Dustin Parker from Parker’s Appliances and More.

The biggest development of the last decade has been incorporating Smart technology into most household appliances. But what advances are on the horizon?

1. 3D printing to create custom refrigerated storage

What if you could design the interior of your fridge to perfectly match your lifestyle?

We all have different needs and different eating habits. For some, a beverage can dispenser is a huge advance in efficiency, and for others it’s wasted space. If you order a lot of take-out, a pizza box storage rack might be a key feature in your dream fridge; if you’re a gardener, you may want custom compartments for berries and other produce.

Refrigerators may become easier to customize in the future, thanks to 3D printing. Soon, you may be able to choose the optimal configuration and have your ideal fridge custom made!

2. Smart laundry

You may not need to update your Facebook status from your washing machine, but that’s not the only reason to connect your laundry appliances to the internet. With Smart technology, your washer can use sensors to use exactly the right amount of water and detergent, reducing waste. Receive updates straight to your phone, so you know when it’s time to get off the couch and collect your clean clothes.

Washing machines of the future won’t just have added bells and whistles, but functional improvements too.

“We’re already seeing newer machines have extra settings to handle modern textiles like activewear, to help clothes last longer while staying fresh,” Dustin says.

3. Will induction stoves replace electric and gas?

With near-instant heat, induction stoves are now just as convenient as gas, plus they offer safety and environmentally friendly features that are convincing more homeowners to make the switch.

“Induction stoves use magnetic connectivity, rather than radiant heat, so it more efficiently heats your cookware,” Dustin says. “It’s also safer, because the cooking surface only gets hot if there’s a pot or pan on top of it.”

With some communities considering phasing out residential use of natural gas, plus advanced capability to pair with Smart technology, induction stoves may soon become the most popular stove on the market.

