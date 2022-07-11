You’ll be floored by the selection and service at this local business!

Courtenay team of flooring experts is with you from start to finish

The local team of experts at End of the Roll in Courtenay can help you with your flooring project from start to finish.

If you’re undertaking a renovation or building your dream home, you know the seemingly endless decisions that must be made – from fixtures and faucets to paint colours and cabinetry.

One of the most important choices will be your floors. From aesthetics to the ability to stand up to kids and pets, what you put on your floor matters – after all, this is one of the hardest-working elements of any home!

At the same time, with so many options out there, knowing where to go the get the right products and expertise for your unique needs isn’t always so easy.

Unless you’re here in the Comox Valley.

Independently owned and operated End of the Roll Flooring Centre in Courtenay, has a huge showroom full of hardwood, tile, cork, area rugs, laminate, vinyl flooring and carpet to choose from, as well as expert staff to answer all your questions. Their team will take the time to get to know you and understand what flooring styles will suit your lifestyle.

The local team pride themselves in ensuring you have the information you need to tackle your new build or renovation project, and in providing quality, brand name products at a great value. They work directly with North America’s leading manufacturers, ordering large quantities for multiple store locations which means they can pass the savings on to their customers.

“With our 7,000 square foot showroom, we always have your flooring in stock,” says manager Blair Fenton. “You can come in and pick out the products you need and walk out with them that day.”

End of the Roll Flooring Centre Courtenay is your one-stop-shop for flooring supplies and installation for every room in your home: den, gym, bathroom, living room, kitchen, bedroom, dining room, basement, hallways, stairs and more.

What about installation?

Whether you plan to do-it-yourself or have a professional install your floor, the knowledgeable team at End of the Roll in Courtenay can guide you to the right resources.

For the do-it-yourself person, they can help you with the detailed instructions for installation that are usually found right on the product brochures or on their suppliers’ websites.

If you’re looking for professional installers, they’re happy to arrange for that as well, working with several independent installers with a proven track record on delivering a quality job.

Whatever your level of expertise, you can talk to a flooring advisor at End of the Roll to determine the best way to fulfill your needs, budget and expectations, and get the job done right.

Learn more at endoftheroll.com/courtenay-bc, on Facebook and Instagram, call them at 250-334-9394, or click here to request a quote.