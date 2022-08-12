Smoke is pictured billowing from the Connell Ridge fire, south of Cranbrook. (Photo via BC Wildfire Service)

Smoke is pictured billowing from the Connell Ridge fire, south of Cranbrook. (Photo via BC Wildfire Service)

10 new lightning-caused wildfires in Southeast Fire Centre

Thunderstorms in the region have increased fire activity

Fire activity has picked up across the Southeast Fire Centre, with the BC Wildfire Service reporting 10 new lightning-caused fires within the region.

The BC Wildfire Service says that the forecasted thunderstorms from yesterday (Aug 11) passed through the region and increased fire activity. Thunderstorms are expected to continue today (Aug 12), with increased winds forecast for Saturday.

“We expect to discover new fires from this weather pattern in the coming days,” the BC Wildfire Service said in an update. “Ground crews and aviation resources are being strategically deployed to new incidents in a priority sequence as they are discovered. As of this morning, these newly discovered fires have been initial attack targets; meaning they are able to be attacked directly. On most of these new fires, control lines are established adjacent to the fire. Direct attack is conducted on low-intensity wildfires that pose minimal risk to safety of firefighters.”

No structures or infrastructure are currently threatened, but because it is an evolving situation BC Wildfire will continue to update the public over the coming days as needed.

Currently, 24 fires are burning in the Southeast Fire Centre. Since April 1, 2022, there have been 112 fires covering 4,051 hectares. Of the fires this year, 77 per cent are lightning caused.

Campfires, Category 2 and Category 3 open fires remain prohibited.

“We would like to remind everyone to be responsible with any activity that could potentially create a wildfire. Human-caused wildfires are fully preventable and unnecessarily divert firefighting resources from naturally occurring wildfires,” the BC Wildfire Service update said.


