RCMP logo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

2 fatal ATV collisions within 10 days in northern B.C., police confirm

An ATV collision on July 9 resulted in the death of a young female

Terrace RCMP have confirmed two recent fatal ATV collisions within 10 days of one another.

An ATV collision on July 9 resulted in the death of a young female. Family report the young woman was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

When the paramedics arrived, family said her injuries were severe and she was taken to the hospital where it was determined she sustained heavy brain damage and was being kept alive though life support.

RCMP did not comment or provide more details on the other death of a young person.

Terrace RCMP Cst. Kelly Cates said it’s important to follow manufacturer’s instructions regarding passengers and recommended age for riders when using ATVs.

“Of course at the top of the list of ATV safety is to always wear a properly-fitted helmet and protective eyewear and clothing.”

Drivers are reminded to ride sober, ride with others and not alone, supervise riders under 16 years old and lend your ATV to skilled riders only, said Cates.

This report will be updated

