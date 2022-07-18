Port McNeill Hospital. (Gazette file photo)

Port McNeill Hospital. (Gazette file photo)

2 North Island hospital ERs temporarily closed over the weekend

Island Health acknowledged that this is not an ideal situation for the communities

North Island hospitals once again had their emergency departments temporarily closed on the weekend.

Due to limited staffing, Island Health advised community residents and visitors to the area that the Port McNeill Hospital (PMH) emergency department would be temporarily closed from 3 p.m. July 16 until 7 a.m. July 17.

During that time, all other inpatient services continued as normal at PMH.

Then after that, Island Health was forced to advise community residents and visitors to the area that the Port Hardy Hospital (PHH) emergency department would be temporarily closed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 17.

Island Health acknowledged that “this is not an ideal situation for the [communities] and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience experienced by [the] temporary service reduction[s].”

Port McNeill mayor Gaby Wickstrom told media she would be taking part in a virtual meeting on Monday with Island Health, the Port McNeill Chamber of Commerce and the Mount Waddington Regional District to try to find new ways to attract and keep health-care workers in the area.

