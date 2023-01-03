2022 Comox Valley Year In Review

Nicole Havrda, a 16-year-old race car driver from Courtenay, is pictured at the Indian Racing League in India — a six-team league that aims to make India a global motorsport destination. She plans to compete in Formula 3, an open-wheel category for juniors en route to becoming Formula 1 drivers.

$10 per day childcare

The provincial government announced several additions to the $10 per day childcare program on Dec. 2, including one in Courtenay. The Comox Valley Children’s Day Care Society Lighthouse Early Learning Centre on Cumberland Road received funding for 16 spaces for children 2.5 years to kindergarten.

School district elects chair

Trustee Michelle Waite was elected School District 71 board chair and trustee Susan Leslie was elected vice-chair for the next year. They will serve in their respective roles until October 2023.

Bill C-21 flawed: gun owners

The Courtenay and District Fish and Game Protective Association says proposed changes to federal gun legislation are misaligned and unprecedented in terms of gun ownership and private property rights. Recent amendments to Bill C-21 propose banning large numbers of hunting and sporting rifles. If the bill passes, the association worries that club memberships will decline.

Hamper program prepares for season

Since 1988, Sharing the Christmas Spirit has been providing food hampers to more than 500 families and individuals each year in the Comox Valley. A hamper contains 21 items, including a turkey dinner, and a toy or gift for each child in a family. This year, the program is operating out of the old BC Assessment building in Courtenay.

Teacher honoured for service

Chantal Stefan, a teacher at Ecole Puntledge Park Elementary in Courtenay who founded the Everybody Deserves a Smile (EDAS) project, is one of 15 British Columbians to receive a Medal of Good Citizenship, which acknowledges dedication and service to community life. EDAS assists vulnerable and homeless individuals in the Comox Valley and other communities.

Developer takes town to court

Comox Valley developer Shawn Vincent is taking the Town of Comox to court because of what his company (Simba Investments) claims is a “dire” situation in order to obtain a response on their subdivision application for an 18-acre undeveloped piece of property at 1000 Pritchard Rd. The developer is seeking subdivision approval for 48 single-family lots that do not require rezoning.

ENTERTAINMENT:

Artist honoured

Comox Valley artist Bill Maximick is among several people to receive a Maritime Museum SS BEAVER Medal for outstanding achievements in B.C.’s marine sector. His powerful and authentic paintings illustrate many years working on tugs, fish boats and in remote logging camps.

Musician releases book

Longtime Cumberland musician Corwin Fox released his first book, Kill Love, a collection of one-sentence stories.

CLT presented Cinderella

Courtenay Little Theatre has a mission: to provide opportunities to discover the joy of theatre. This Christmas, CLT presented Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, the original Broadway musical, at the Sid Williams Theatre Dec. 23-31.

SPORTS:

Teen racer

Nicole Havrda, a 16-year-old race car driver from Courtenay, competed in the Indian Racing League in India. The six-team league aims to make India a global motorsport destination. Nicole and three men, one from Great Britain and two from India, comprised the Chennai Turbo Riders team. Nicole plans to compete in Formula 3, an open-wheel category for juniors en route to becoming Formula 1 drivers.

Hockey player makes U18s

A Courtenay-raised hockey player will be wearing Canadian colours at the 2023 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship in Östersund, Sweden. Morgan Jackson, a Grade 11 student-athlete at Shawnigan Lake School, has been named to the national U18 team for the international tournament Jan. 8-15.

Comox ValleyYear in Review

