The Coastal Fire Centre is reporting a wildfire that started Oct. 9 south of Sahtlam. (BC Wildfire map)

The Coastal Fire Centre is reporting a wildfire that started Oct. 9 south of Sahtlam. (BC Wildfire map)

3 helicopters, ground crews fighting wildfire south of Sahtlam in Cowichan

1.2 hectares in size

The B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting a new fire between Duncan and Lake Cowichan.

According to the BC Wildfire Service map, the fire is located south of the Cowichan River, Cowichan River Provincial Park and Sahtlam.

It was reported to the Coastal Fire Centre early on Saturday, Oct. 9, and is about 1.2 hectares in size.

Fire information officer Julia Caranci said it is considered a vigourous surface fire at this point, and three helicopters, two attack crews and and officer, along with volunteer firefighters from the Duncan and Sahtlam fire departments are on the scene battling the blaze.

Caranci said there was initially some difficulty getting to the fire as the location is a bit remote. This also means that no buildings, people or other infrastructure is threatened.

She also said that while conditions are very dry due to the drought the Cowichan Valley is currently experiencing, fighting fires has become easier in recent weeks.

“It’s very different fighting fires in October than it is in August,” she said, as the fire behaviour is not as aggressive due to shorter days and longer nights that create more overnight humidty and longer periods of lower temperatures.

More as it becomes available.

wildfire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. agrees to pay $300,000 to couple who say logging flooded their property

Just Posted

Comox councillors have approved spending up to $2.1 million for a marine services building at the Comox Marina. Black Press file photo
New marine services building on the horizon in Comox

This home in Crown Isle is one of the grand prize options in the Millionaire Lottery.
Courtenay home package a grand prize option in Millionaire Lottery

Other than Cumberland and CVRD Area B, where both incumbents were acclaimed, voters will have decisions to make regarding their school trustees.
Comox Valley school trustee candidates offer differing views on most important issue

Our individual health is directly impacted by our planetary health. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
North Island College nursing students host climate forum for Courtenay election candidates