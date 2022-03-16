Kathleen ‘Kay’ Kermode, who was killed on March 17, 1990. (RCMP handout)

Kathleen ‘Kay’ Kermode, who was killed on March 17, 1990. (RCMP handout)

32 years later, B.C. RCMP hope to crack cold case of ‘senseless’ break-and-enter turned murder

Kathleen Kermode, who went by Kay, was killed overnight on March 17, 1990

This week marks the 32nd anniversary of a tragic break-and-enter in Squamish, and RCMP are hoping the public can help in cracking the cold case death of 73-year-old retired schoolteacher.

Kathleen Kermode, who went by Kay, was killed overnight on March 17, 1990, after a suspect broken into her Sunset Beach home – where she lived alone – by climbing a ladder to the raised deck and opening a sliding door.

Once inside the home, the suspect stabbed Kermode several times before rumaging through her purse, taking her keys and stealing her 1982 green Volkswagen Jetta.

The vehicle was abandoned a short distance away, left blocking the roadway. A neighbour found the Jetta and after being unable to get ahold of Kermode, police were called and officers made the grizzly discovery.

To this day, investigators do not have a motive for Kermode’s murder, despite numerous tips brought forward.

“No matter how many years pass by, we remain committed to finding justice for Kay and obviously for her family who still seek answers,” Sgt. Jeff Shore said in a statement Wednesday (March 16), to mark the anniversary of the case.

Kermode is remembered by many, police said, having remained active socially in her retirement years and enjoying the theatre, reading and keeping up with politics.

Kermode’s neice, Allison, said in a statement that the family remains hopeful for closure.

“We are grateful the police are still searching for answers and hopeful that something will come to light to assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to ccontact the Squamish General Investigation Section at 604-892-6100 or should you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
Brian Jean set to return to Alberta legislature, gears up for showdown with premier

Just Posted

A segment of the Island Rail corridor, formerly known as the E&N Railway. File Photo
Off The Page podcast: Friends of Rails to Trails

When breaking news strikes, you can count on the Comox Valley Record. (File photos)
New digital subscription program at the Comox Valley Record offers readers exclusive benefits

A red belted bumble bee is seen here on a delphinium. With the spring thaw comes the presence of queen bees, preparing their nesting sites. Photo by Leslie Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: The queen has arrived

The Connect Warming Centre at 685 Cliffe Ave. has closed for the daytime, but showers and overnight service remain open until March 31. File photo
Courtenay warming centre closes during the day