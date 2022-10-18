(Dashwood Fire Department photo via Twitter)

46-year-old Vancouver Island pedestrian dies after being struck at night by vehicle

RCMP: Charges not anticipated in Oct. 15 Dashwood incident

A 46-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Dashwood area the evening of Oct. 15.

Dashwood Fire Department responded to the incident in the 4500 block of Highway 19A, according to Fire Chief Nick Acciavatti. The accident happened in the southbound lane.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and co-operated fully with police investigators, according to Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP. Worth added no charges are anticipated related to the crash.

Dashwood Fire Department responded with two command vehicles, two engines and a rescue truck, Acciavatti said.

The highway was closed from 7:40 p.m. to 1 a.m.

— NEWS Staff

Breaking Newscar accidentqualicum beachRCMP

