6 kinds of weather you probably didn’t know about 5 years ago

In the past few years, Canada has been hit with dynamic weather patterns that aren’t always common occurrence. From thunder and snow mixing together to extensive flooding, here’s a list of six types of weather events that have made headlines:

Polar vortex

According to the U.S. National Weather Service, the term “vortex” refers to the counter-clockwise flow of air that helps keep the colder air near the Poles. During winter in the northern hemisphere, the polar vortex will expand, sending cold air southward with the jet stream.

Bomb Cyclone

A bomb cyclone is is a fast-developing storm that includes a rapid drop in atmospheric pressure, often creating explosive winds.Pineapple Express

A type of atmospheric river that includes a strong and persistent large-scale flow of warm moist, or tropical, air.

Thundersnow

Just as the name suggests, this is when a thunderstorm has snow falling as the primary precipitation instead of rain.

Heat Dome

When persistent high pressure traps hot ocean air like a lid or cap, making upper air weather patterns slow to move, usually paired with intense or record-breaking heat.

Atmospheric River

Usually bringing intense rainfall, flooding or mudslides, an atmospheric river is when a narrow corridor or filament of concentrated moisture in the atmosphere.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC StormTropical Storm

Previous story
From rivers to the runway: B.C. woman reclaiming Indigenous heritage with fashion
Next story
Eby following through on $500M promise to put more rentals in hands of B.C. non-profits

Just Posted

The cross-country arm of Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports is hosting a Nordic Awareness Day at Mount Washington on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
VISAS hosting Nordic Awareness Day at Mount Washington for people with diverse abilities

The Winter 2023 Comox Valley ElderCollege Lecture Series - Herstory: BC Women of Note - features six outstanding women who have made significant contributions to fields as varied as astronomy, indigenous language revitalization, marine science, choral music, and nursing practice. Pictured, top row, from left - Fiona Blackburn, Sally Thorne, Brenda Matthews. Bottom row (from left) Tłakwama’ogwa Sara Child, Verena Tunnicliffe, Sarah Crowe. Photo supplied
Comox Valley ElderCollege offers virtual option for Winter Lecture Series

Sitting at 140 lbs, Diesel is a kangal shepherd/cane corso four-year-old mix has been at the branch for nearly 200 days. Photo by the Comox Valley SPCA
Comox Valley SPCA hoping for a match for dog in care for nearly 200 days

"Conservation Implications of Clear-cutting around Strathcona Provincial Park" is the discussion at the next CV Nature meeting, Jan. 15. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Nature webinar looks at the effect of clearcutting in Strathcona Provincial Park