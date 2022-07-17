B.C. required people to present a vaccine passport for various indoor events during part of 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. required people to present a vaccine passport for various indoor events during part of 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

6-month suspension for B.C. nurse who created fake vaccine cards

Sarah Jones of Castlegar made 4 fake cards in 2021

A B.C. nurse is facing consequences after it was discovered she created four fake vaccine passports in 2021.

Sarah Jones of Castlegar will be suspended from her position for six months and has agreed to take part in remedial education on professional ethics.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives released their consent agreement Friday (July 15), noting that Jones took advantage of her position of power to thwart public health restrictions.

The agreement doesn’t specify when in 2021 Jones made the fake cards, but they were presumably created to work around B.C.’s vaccine passports system, which was in place from about September 2021 to April 2022. During that period, proof of vaccination was the only way people were allowed to enter numerous public settings, such as gyms and restaurants.

Fake vaccine cards quickly became an issue, although it’s not clear how many were created by individuals or fraudsters versus by actual health professionals.

READ ALSO: High-flying experiment: Do stem cells grow better in space?

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

castlegarCoronavirusnursevaccines

Previous story
Wildfire near Lytton, B.C., grows to 1,706 hectares, remains “out of control”

Just Posted

Galen Rupp, of the United States, and Cam Levins of Canada (right) compete during the men’s marathon at the World Athletics Championships Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Patrick Smith/Pool Photo via AP
Black Creek’s Levins finishes historic 4th, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

The show features Dave Ingram (photos), Martha Jablonski-Jones (collage), Ian Fry (painting top right) and John Janzen (painting bottom right), among others. Photo supplied
Artful show will ignite memory and nostalgia

A retired professor from the Comox Valley has been fighting for more access for birdwatching in the Fairy Creek area, especially when it comes to being able to identify threatened species. Photo supplied
Birder Royann Petrell fights for more access in Fairy Creek

File photo of the Pidcock emergency shelter in Courtenay.
Courtenay emergency shelter receives air conditioning