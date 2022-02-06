(File photo)

(File photo)

‘A traumatic event’: Alberta firefighter dies in rollover on icy road on the way to call

Fire chief also injured in icy crash

An Alberta firefighter died while responding to a call on Highway 599, according to Town of Castor council.

On Friday evening (Feb. 4), the Castor Volunteer Fire Rescue was responding to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 599 at Range Road 123.

The roads were, according to reports, “extremely icy” and the volunteers never arrived.

“One of our trucks lost control on the ice and rolled,” said Castor Mayor Richard Elhard, in a written statement posted to Facebook on Feb. 5, 2022.

“As a result, our Fire Chief, Patrick Kelly, was injured. We pray for his speedy recovery. Tragically firefighter Stephen Rayfield did not survive the horrific event.”

Chief Kelly was transported to Red Deer for assessment and was back home as of press time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rayfield family,” said Elhard.

“This has been a traumatic event for all our firefighters and their families. So, please support them in any way you can in the coming days.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

News

Previous story
Queen balances personal with symbolic, creating an unmatched legacy in Canada
Next story
1 dead, 2 left with serious injuries after series of avalanches near Pemberton, Whistler

Just Posted

Tarn Blakely, 16, will be donating her hair to help a couple of worthy causes. Foundations Hair Salon will be doing the cut in late February. Photo supplied
Comox Valley youth getting first haircut at 16 for good causes

The final pour on the 5th Street Bridge project got going on Friday night. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Crews pour final concrete on Courtenay’s 5th Street Bridge Friday night

‘Beach Fire – Point Holmes’ by Laurie Martz is one of the pieces on exhibit at the next Pearl Ellis Gallery show, Feb. 10-March 5. Photo supplied
Members share the spotlight at next Pearl Ellis Gallery exhibit in Comox

An Airbnb map from 2021 shows several properties for rent in Cumberland. Screenshot, Airbnb.ca
Cumberland gathers ideas for short-term rental policy