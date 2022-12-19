Alberni Museum hosting Broken Promises in the new year

The exhibition will open Feb. 14, 2023, in time for BC Heritage Week and runs to May 13

The HMCS Alberni Museum and Memorial is announcing that it will be hosting Broken Promises, a travelling exhibition from the Nikkei National Museum of Vancouver.

The exhibition will open Feb. 14, 2023, in time for BC Heritage Week and runs to May 13.

Broken Promises explores the dispossession of Japanese Canadians in the 1940s and illuminates the loss of home and struggle for justice in one racially marginalized community. Created after seven years of research at various Canadian museums and universities, Broken Promises will tell its story through visual displays, historical objects, and an oral history theatre.

At its core, seven narrators describe their life before dispossession and help us understand what was taken and lost from their lives.

HAMM is requesting if anyone in the community has their own family story or artifacts relating to this event in Canadian history, the museum would be happy to make it part of the exhibit. Please contact the museum’s executive director Lewis Bartholomew to participate.

There is no additional charge for entry; admission to the museum includes Broken Promises. ($5 for adults, $2 for students and $10 for a family). Admission is free to TAPS members and active military and their families and special needs families.

HAMM regular hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. HAMM is open to group tours by reservation only on Sundays and Mondays during this exhibit.



