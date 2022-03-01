Alberta ends almost all COVID-19 restrictions

Waitress Kirsten Craig wears a mask while carrying drinks for guests inside the Blu Martini restaurant in Kingston, Ont., on July 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Alberta has officially lifted almost all of its COVID-19 health restrictions.

The changes begin today, and include an end to capacity limits and most of the masking rules.

The province has also ended any remaining school measures, youth screening for entertainment and sports activities, any remaining restrictions on liquor service at bars and restaurants and mandatory work from home orders.

Indoor masking will still be required in high-risk settings and on public transit.

The province began lifting public health measures two weeks ago when it cancelled its vaccine passport.

Premier Jason Kenney has said the province will keep a close eye on COVID-19 numbers, but has said declining numbers coupled with strong vaccination rates have allowed the changes to go ahead.

Meanwhile, proof of COVID-19 vaccination is no longer required at most Ontario restaurants, gyms and movie theatres, while nightclubs, sporting and concert venues can get rid of capacity limits and restrictions lift on social gathering sizes.

Ontario has ended most of its major COVID-19 public health measures today, though Premier Doug Ford has said mask mandates will likely be in place for at least a couple more weeks.

Ford says that the vaccine certificate system was always intended to be time-limited, and he is only now removing it due to the advice of the chief medical officer of health, but people should still exercise caution because the pandemic isn’t over.

Venues that still had capacity limits in place, including sports arenas, concert venues, theatres, nightclubs, and restaurants where there is dancing, can now scrap those restrictions.

As well, settings where capacity had been limited to the number of people who could maintain two metres of distance – including weddings and funerals, as well as retail shops, pharmacies and grocery stores – can eliminate that requirement.

