Anderton Therapeutic Gardens Society appeals to politicians for support

The Children’s Interactive Garden at the Gardens on Anderton. Photo supplied

The Anderton Therapeutic Gardens Society has appealed to Comox Valley Regional District directors for a survival strategy for its two-acre site in Comox.

The society has a 30-year lease from the owners of the nursery, which is up for sale.

“We have five years left in our lease,” president Jackie Holt said in a presentation to the CVRD board March 15. “We do not want to risk losing all of what we have created in 25 years of volunteer effort. The new owner may not want to renew our lease. We need local politicians to know this.”

The society has been providing services for 25 years. Members provide volunteer labour to maintain the site from May to September. The gardens feature an Alzheimer’s Loop, a Children’s Garden, a Meditation Garden and a Labyrinth. There’s space for parties, dances and concerts. The society also rents 46 allotments to grow fruit and vegetables.

It needs political support “to get through this dilemma.” Holt said. “We want you to help us deal with the challenge.”

•A public hearing abut a campsite application at Saratoga Speedway will be held at 5:45 p.m. April 27 at Miracle Beach Elementary in Black Creek.

The proposal from track owner Rob Leighton has drawn a great deal of pushback from locals. The Saratoga Speedway Complex Concerned Citizens (SSCCC) says that adding 168 RV sites will add to the noise, and adversely affect traffic and the environment.

READ: Comox Valley directors approve second reading of contentious application

The board approved second reading of the bylaw.

•The board approved a $25,000 grant to the Community Health Network for phase two of the Substance Use Strategy, and $20,000 each to LUSH Valley to co-ordinate the Food Policy Council and to the Social Planning Society to support initiatives of the Accessibility Committee. Directors also approved $15,000 for a preliminary investigation of a regional service for social initiatives.



reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley Regional District