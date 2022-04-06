Another dog attacked by a cougar, this time near Sooke on Monday

Another dog has been attacked by a cougar near Sooke.

The most recent reported incident occurred just after 10 a.m. at Mount Manuel Quimper in Sea to Sea Regional Park on Monday (April 4).

The dog was ahead of its owner and off leash when the cougar pounced on it and tried to drag it off the trail, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS).

The owner managed to distract the cougar, prompting the animal to release the dog. There has been “an unusual cluster of similar incidents over the past month” that involved cougars attacking large dogs, the service stated in an emails.

No confirmation on whether the same cougar has been involved in the recent attacks. In late March, conservation officers issued a warning after three cougar attack on dogs were confirmed and another suspected, all of which occurring during the day and in the backyards of rural residences.

One dog was killed last week in Metchosin in one of those attacks. Dogs involved in the other incidents survived and all were large breeds weighing more than 60 pounds.

“While it is not unusual for cougars to consider roaming dogs as prey, the COS is particularly concerned due to the repeated behaviour during daytime hours,” a March 31 statement read. “Residents are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings, keep children close and watch any pets when outside.”

The service also advised the public to keep dogs on a leash or under close supervision.

All cougar sightings should be reported to the province’s RAPP hotline at 1-877-952-7277.

